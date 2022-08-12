Last January SAW abandoned the arcade market in Japan, the so-called Game Center. The arcade premises have been taken over by the company GENDA Inc. which he decided to rename GiGOa name with which some of the arcades SEGA Club were already known, acronym for Get into the Gaming Oasis. However, after closing some and opening new ones, the one that once went by the name of SEGA Arcade No. 4 Building (now known as GiGO Akihabara Building 4), in front of the exit “Electric Town” of the JR Station in Akihabarawill definitely close the next one September 25.

The cause would be attributable to the end of the long-term lease of the premises that house the games room, which GENDA most likely decided not to renovate. It is likely that in a few weeks the company will decide to open another GiGO arcade in the famous Akihabara district, but it is undeniable that fans of crane games and arcade video games will lose an important point of reference that has become iconic over the years.

Source: GiGO Street QooApp