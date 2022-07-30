Today I went to have a coffee with Mrs. Mary and I met the grandmother that we all wish we had and who is also a tiger at heart, she is in excellent shape for her incredible 100 years. It was a pleasure to have lived with you and your family Mrs. Mary 🙏🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/sTYZcq9ISw

— Gignac Andre-pierre (@10APG) July 28, 2022