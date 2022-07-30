This Thursday, July 28, the French striker and top scorer in history for Tigres UANL, Andre-Pierre Gignachad an extraordinary gesture with a faithful fan of the San Nicolás de los Garza team.
The feline player celebrated with Dona Mary his 100 years of age where he took the opportunity to live together, give her one of his shirts and take some pictures with her, as well as some videos where the joy of the fan is observed.
Upon hearing the news, different people congratulated the action of the French striker, applauding him for having given part of his time to carry out this noble action.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
“Today I went to have a coffee with Mrs. Mary and I met the grandmother that we all would like to have and who is also a tiger at heart, she is in excellent shape for her incredible 100 years. It was a pleasure to have spent time with you and your family, Mrs. Mary” , published the scorer on his Twitter account.
Andre-Pierre Gignac He has stood out for carrying out this type of action on other occasions. About a month ago, the scorer visited Samuel Reyesleader of the Free and Lokos bar, since unfortunately he was diagnosed with cancer.
#Gignacs #great #gesture #fan #turned #years
Leave a Reply