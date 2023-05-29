tigers has not been found in back end of the tournament Closing 2023 of the MX League. The UANL team has shown a worrying defensive fragility that has them two goals behind on the scoreboard. The first half of the final match has left many memorable plays, such as the great goal from Robert Alvarado which meant 1-0 in favor of the Sacred Flock.
Another of the outstanding plays during the first 45 minutes featured Andre Pierre Gignac. The French striker had an unbeatable opportunity to make it 1-1, but he missed his shot and missed this chance. The top scorer in the history of the cats received a service inside the area and was left alone in front of the goalkeeper Miguel Jiménez.
Rafael Carioca put in a precise cross for the arrival of the Frenchman, who arrived completely alone, but finished off poorly with a header. The ball passed very far from the goal of Guadalajara.
Gignac’s miss could weigh heavily, as just three minutes after his botch, Chivas de Guadalajara increased their lead with a goal from Víctor Guzmán.
How much will the error of the French striker weigh in the final score? Will the UANL squad manage to come back to win its eighth title?
