Liga MX is about to have one more summoned to the Olympic Games and it would not be within the Mexican team of Jaime lozano, but to one of the favorite countries to take the gold medal in the contest and that will also face the Aztecs in the group stage.
Is about France, one of the best teams around the world and that in its U-24 category has elements to be a serious candidate in the Olympic tournament. Led by Sylvain Ripoll, the French box would be about to announce André-Pierre Gignac as one of the three boosters over the age limit.
The striker and historical top scorer of the UANL Tigres already has the permission of his institution, he knows that he is within the Olympic pre-list and according to the newspaper Le Parisien, it is a matter of time before your call is officially announced.
The feline forward remains in the preseason with his club within the Riviera Maya, but it is estimated that in the next few days he will leave his teammates to join Les Bleus as one of the referents and captains towards an Olympic medal.
Even the new feline trainer, Miguel Herrera, gave details of how contemplated the situation is for the club, which would deprive him of his star striker at the beginning of the Opening 2021.
“” I think that missing the Olympics would be a difficult situation for his career, which has been very complete. If there is such a possibility, we already discussed it with him and the possibility of lending it is one hundred (percent) “”
– Miguel Herrera, DT of Tigres
The main reason why Gignac would be one of those summoned by France to play soccer in Tokyo 2020 It is due to the refusal of several European clubs to give up their players, even with players entering the age limit.
Since Mexico They found an opening to give in to one of the most important players in Liga MX, which is why it positioned itself as one of the best alternatives for the coaching staff that usually manages the French Under-21s.
In the next few hours the announcement will be made official Gignac within the summoned, for which he would miss the first three days of the Mexican championship and that he would debut against the Mexican team in group A next Thursday, July 22.
