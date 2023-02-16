André Pierre Gignac has had an unbeatable start in the Clausura 2023 of the Liga MX. The legendary French striker for Tigres has scored five goals at the start of the season and is only behind Henry Martín in the scorers’ table. ‘Dedé’, despite his seniority, continues to be a transcendental piece for the UANL team both in terms of goals and leadership.
Unfortunately for the cats, the French striker will not be available for the duel on matchday 8 against Atlas de Guadalajara. Gignac will be out of activity for at least a week due to injury, the university club reported through a statement shared on their social networks.
Tigres’ all-time top scorer was diagnosed with a grade one myofibrillar rupture of the right thigh. “His return of him to group work is reserved for evolution,” reported the UANL cadre in its publication.
Without Gignac and Nicolás ‘Diente’ López, who will be absent due to injury, it seems that Marco Antonio ‘Chima’ Ruiz will choose to play exclusively with a center forward, in this case Nicolás Ibáñez, and will change the tactical drawing to a 4-3-3 , formation that cats have already used before.
André Pierre Gignac adds very good numbers at the start of the Clausura 2023. The French striker has played a total of 630 in seven games, scoring five goals and providing two assists.
#Gignac #suffers #injury #match #Atlas
Leave a Reply