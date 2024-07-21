Tigers added a new victory in the 2024 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MXafter beating 0-3 to Saints Laguna in it TSM Corona Stadiumwith French targets André-Pierre Gignac, Ozziel Herrera and the Argentine Nico Ibanezreaching seven points before the championship break to focus fully on the Leagues Cup 2024.
After a first half in which both teams had dangerous chances without the special guest arriving, the visitors finally managed to open the door in the 59th minute. Sebastian Cordova He gave up the ball to Jesus Garzawho launched a cross into the area to find the Bomborowho headed in completely alone to leave no chance for Carlos Acevedo.
Almost at the end of the match, the last two goals came. At 86′, Jesus Angulo He gave the round to Ozzielwho did not hesitate to overflow down the left side to enter the area and take a shot that did not reach the goalkeeper. Already at 89′, Nico He stole the ball from his rival in midfield, advanced several meters, then performed a wall pass with the Colombian Luis Quiñones to put the ball away and decide the match.
In the end, the man who gave the note was André-Pierre Gignacas the Gaul continues to write his great history in the Liga MXWith his new goal, the European reached the thirteenth place of his long-time coach, the Brazilian Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferrettias one of the top scorers in the history of Mexican soccer. Dede He converted his 182nd score, inching closer to the Top 10.
After this, the multi-champion from Monterrey continues following in the footsteps of Ricardo Pelaezwho left his mark on 187in addition to Sergio Lirawhich achieved 191 points to be tenth. In ninth position is the Brazilian Carlos Perucci with 199while Adalberto ‘Dumbo’ Lopez did 201. Even with more than 200 targets they come Luis Roberto Alves ‘Back’the Chilean Osvaldo Castro, Horacio Casarinthe Paraguayan Jose Saturnino Cardozo, Jared Borgetti, Carlos Hermosillo and the Brazilian Evanivaldo Castro ‘Cabinho’this one with more than 300.
