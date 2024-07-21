Another stripe for Tigre 🐯! With goals from André-Pierre Gignac, Ozziel Herrera and Nicolás Ibáñez, the feline team achieved its second consecutive victory. On the other hand, Santo Laguna is still without a win in the 2024 Apertura Tournament 😇🔻: https://t.co/pfNT5bBWkf… pic.twitter.com/VdqJluGwUz — Sports Plan (@PlanoDeportivo) July 21, 2024

Almost at the end of the match, the last two goals came. At 86′, Jesus Angulo He gave the round to Ozzielwho did not hesitate to overflow down the left side to enter the area and take a shot that did not reach the goalkeeper. Already at 89′, Nico He stole the ball from his rival in midfield, advanced several meters, then performed a wall pass with the Colombian Luis Quiñones to put the ball away and decide the match.

After this, the multi-champion from Monterrey continues following in the footsteps of Ricardo Pelaezwho left his mark on 187in addition to Sergio Lirawhich achieved 191 points to be tenth. In ninth position is the Brazilian Carlos Perucci with 199while Adalberto ‘Dumbo’ Lopez did 201. Even with more than 200 targets they come Luis Roberto Alves ‘Back’the Chilean Osvaldo Castro, Horacio Casarinthe Paraguayan Jose Saturnino Cardozo, Jared Borgetti, Carlos Hermosillo and the Brazilian Evanivaldo Castro ‘Cabinho’this one with more than 300.