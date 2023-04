Monterrey, Nuevo León.- Tigres UANL celebrated the victory after going five games without victory (four losses and one draw) in the final stretch of the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX. Receiving in the ‘Volcán’ a Puebla that is dying in the qualifying round, Robert Dante Siboldi’s team, with a penalty by André-Pierre Gignac won by the minimum to secure their place in requalification today.