‘No player is above the institution’, they say out there. And ultimately they are right. However, there are footballers who change the face of a club in such a way that it would not be bad to put them at the same level. Or a little above the others, if we want to see it that way.
A clear example of this, we have it in the player number ten of the team of tigers. That Frenchman who arrived from Marseille when he was going through his best moment, scoring more goals than Edinson Cavani or Zlatan Ibrahimovic, unleashed a madness among the fans since his name began to be heard as a possible reinforcement for the ‘U’ from Nuevo Leon.
André-Pierre Gignac joined the Tigres team in the summer of 2015, he made his debut in the Copa Libertadores semifinals playing against Inter de Porto Alegre, in Brazil. And his first goal as a tiger was scored at the ‘Volcán’ Universitario, also against Inter, in the second leg. He being fundamental for Tigres to get to the final of the most important tournament at the continental level.
He has won practically everything he has played playing with the Tigers jersey. In his first tournament in Mexico he emerged champion, scoring four goals in the league. A year later he returned to do the Olympic lap. He then went to the neighbor’s stadium and embroidered one more star. He tied Tomás Boy as the team’s all-time scorer, scoring neither more nor less than in a final for the Mexican championship. Then he won it in 2019. CONCACAF champion in 2021, world finalist in 2022 and in 2023 he was league champion again.
He has already reached one hundred and ninety goals with the auriazul shirt, of which one hundred and sixty-five have been scored in the Mx League. Being four goals away from tying Carlos Hermosillo and becoming the third player with the most goals scored with the same club, just below the historic José Saturnino Cardozo, who scored 249 with the Tolucaand Jared Borgetti, who scored one hundred eighty-nine with the Saints Lagoon.
