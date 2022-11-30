The Mexican National Team has been the target of criticism in recent days due to the poor display it has provided in the World Cup in Qatar 2022. Gerardo Martino has been the favorite villain of a large sector of the tricolor fans for his decisions in the game against Argentina, but also because of the configuration of their squad.
For several fans, it was unfair that “Tata” included elements like Raúl Jiménez and Rogelio Funes Mori, who had little activity in the last year due to serious injuries, and that a young, promising and good-level element like Santiago Giménez was left off the final list.
Martino gave Jiménez confidence and gave him minutes both in the match against Poland and against Argentina. However, the Tri strategist has not given Rogelio Funes Mori a minute in Qatar 2022. ‘El Mellizo’ was one of the most criticized elements once the final call was announced.
The Mexican naturalized Argentine forward, according to the perception of fans and a sector of the press, did not deserve the call due to his recent past. In this context, André Pierre Gignac, a Tigres player, came out to defend the Monterrey striker after the harsh comments he received.
Gignac, in his participation with the Fox Sports chain, gave his opinion on the criticism of Funes Mori.
“Everyone killed him for being naturalized. Do they want him or not? He is a player who can be the difference: he has presence, definition, he scored incredible goals”
– Andre Pierre Gignac on Fox Sports
