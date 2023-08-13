There is a before and after in the history of tigers since the arrival of André-Pierre Gignac to the complex of San Nicolás de los Garza, Nuevo León. A reality that is palpable even on the shield, which only had three stars embroidered until before the arrival of the Frenchman and now does not boast any because the design changed, but the ‘U’ now adds eight league titles.
He is the top scorer in the history of Tigres and one of the best soccer players to have arrived in Mexico. His talent has made many fans compare him to monsters like Cabinho, Carlos Hermosillo or José Saturnino Cardozo.
The signing of André-Piere Gignac marked a watershed in the way of contracting players, since since he was here, teams like América or Rayados have gone to the old continent for different footballers, hoping that one of them will become ‘his Gignac’.
However, none of this would have been possible without the ‘help’ of feline youth squad player and current Kansas City player: Alan Pulido. And it is that, as you will remember, Alan’s departure was not an easy thing. His dream of playing in Europe caused him to rebel against the institution that made him debut, running the risk of freezing his career at a very young age. In the end this did not happen and Alan not only continued playing, but fate wanted him to become champion with the Chivaswinning the final nothing more and nothing less than Tigres.
What does all this have to do with the arrival of Gignac in Tigres?, you may wonder. And the answer lies in something that Antonio Sancho declared a long time ago, in an interview for a Monterrey radio program:
“Before André (Gignac) arrived, Pulido was there, he was next, and he wanted to leave. If he had stayed and consolidated, since he was a guy who played and came in, if Pulido had been there, maybe, It is an assumption, who knows if André would have arrived”
– Anthony Sancho.
With Alan Pulido, would Tigres have won everything they did with André-Pierre Gignac? Let’s close with this tweet published in November 2018 by David Faitelson:
