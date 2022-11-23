The Mexican National Team debuted in the World Cup in Qatar 2022. The presentation of the team led by Gerardo Martino could be considered bittersweet, since the Aztec team worked the game better and deserved the three points, however, El Tri could not be decisive in the last third of the field of play and the duel was tied and goalless.
The most outstanding play of the entire match was Robert Lewandowski’s penalty, which was saved by Guillermo Ochoa. The Club América goalkeeper, highly questioned by a sector of the fans, the press and even some technical directors, showed that in World Cup tournaments one always grows and stopped the shot of the FC Barcelona attacker.
Various videos were released through social networks in which fans of the Tri can be seen celebrating Memo Ochoa’s save against one of the best forwards in the world. One of these videos was authored by one of the figures of the Liga MX: André Pierre Gignac. The French forward of Tigres uploaded a recording to his networks in which he celebrates the save by the Mexican goalkeeper.
In the video you can hear how Gignac encourages Guillermo Ochoa: “You’re going to stop it, bastard.” Once the América goalkeeper stopped Lewandowski’s shot, the striker for the UANL team said: “come on, I told you, wey, that, for those who criticized, wey.”
