“Almost three years after the start of the pandemic, even now, there is 6% of Italians who argue that Covid does not exist, there is even 11% who believe that vaccines are not needed and that they are not been so helpful. Indeed, one in three of our fellow citizens believes that vaccines are experimental, something we did as if we were guinea pigs ”. So Livio Gigliuto, president of the Piepoli Institute, on the sidelines of the event “From the pandemic to the New normal, between Covid and long Covid”, organized today in Rome by HC Training at the Adnkronos Information Building.

“This figure, which gives us the idea of ​​the negativity of our relationship with vaccines and with the whole path that has taken place in these three years marked by the pandemic – concludes Gigliuto – has not, however, prompted us not to get vaccinated. Fake news has had and certainly has an impact on people, but the good news is that when we have to make important decisions, those for our health, we let ourselves be guided by serious, rigorous and quality information”.