The Argentine striker Emmanuel Gigliottiwith a presence in Nacional de Uruguay, is going through a great journey after having converted a double to Vélez Sarsfield in Liniers for the Copa Libertadores de América 2022, which is why he was once again on the lips of soccer fans in the Argentine country.
Remembered by many due to his failed penalty playing for Boca Juniors against River Plate at the Monumental Stadium, in November 2014 for the semifinal of the South American Cup, where “Xeneize” was eliminated at the hands of his classic rival, “Puma” He had no problem remembering that moment and made a comparison that went viral.
“In Argentina we criticize everyone. Anyone is criticized, even Messi. If we criticize Messi, what are all the rest of us? We don’t exist”expressed himself about that action, which undoubtedly marked his career.
“In Argentina this happens not only in soccer. Everyone makes aggressive comments on social networks about any topic. It is the mentality of being all the time attacking”, continued the former All Boys.
“After that penalty I was hardly in Argentina, except for the two years I spent in Independiente. I played for two years in China, for three in Mexico, now I’ve been in Uruguay for almost a year… And in those two seasons with Independiente It went well for me and I was able to win two championships”, culminated.
#Gigliotti #memory #penalty #Barovero #saved #Argentina #criticize #Messi
Leave a Reply