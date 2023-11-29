Donnarumma was the protagonist of two blunders in Ligue 1 with Monaco and in the Champions League with Newcastle. Report card grade: 4!

Two games, two failures. All in the space of five days. In short, it is not the best week for Gianluigi Donnarumma, protagonist of a gross error last Friday in the top-of-the-table clash with Monaco and of the uncertainty that put PSG in difficulty against Newcastle yesterday. Thus criticism rains down on the Italian goalkeeper which translates into drastic grades in the report card: three, which would then be the Italian four, for the Team and also for Le Parisien.

ACCENT — The sports daily immediately highlights the error that led to Isak’s lead: a less than irresistible shot by Almiron from the edge that “Donnarumma did not repel sufficiently to his right to prevent it from returning to the Swedish attacker’s area”. Of course, the entire action must be analyzed. It’s disarming how before the shot the defense and midfielders let Livramento parade along the line of the area, without even trying to counter it. And on the rebound from the former Rossoneri player, the defense sleeps (24′). But the one who pays for everything is the Italian who is lacking in one of his most excellent qualities, when usually it is his footwork that is challenged. So the destabilizing pass to Hakimi, a dozen minutes earlier, which resulted in Isak’s shot shot skyrocketing from the edge of the small area, also weighs on the 3 on the report card. See also Qatar 2022: these are the countries that have bought the most tickets

DUCKLING — From the third ofTeam we move on to the third of Parisian, as “totally responsible for Isak’s goal”, for “a mistake that could have cost us very dearly”. On the Figaro, the vote for Donnarumma, -who on Friday had passed the ball directly to the Monegasque Minamino allowing the guests to stay in the game for a short period-, rises by half a point, despite the duck on a “harmless” shot. An “avoidable” mistake insists, without votes, Le Monde. The state TV website gives him another 3, France TV: “He made a mistake on the goal and remains perfectible with his feet.” On Friday Donnarumma made up for it with a series of decisive interventions and in the end PSG won 5-2. Yesterday, only a penalty in the 98th minute scored by Mbappé he saved PSG, and Donnarumma too.

