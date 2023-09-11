The growth of the PSG goalkeeper seems to have stopped. And in addition to hierarchies, in a team there are also criteria of competition and meritocracy

Andrea Masala

Alas, alas Gigio, here we go again: there is no peace in the national team. Macedonia’s draw, seen on TV by six million viewers, also weighs on their conscience, raising doubts and criticism. Donnarumma’s relationship with Italy starts again from another slip, it’s like Penelope’s canvas that needs to be recreated. When he makes a mistake the goalkeeper almost never has any appeal, he is done for and is more exposed. However, it will be necessary to keep in mind that, yes, there are hierarchies, but they must also respect healthy competition and meritocracy.

dogma — Little by little, the blue giant risks squandering the good things he has been able to build in his meteoric rise. Therefore he will have to make a move: the starting position in Italy is not an annuity. For no one, as two monuments in the history of football can tell, Zoff and Albertosi, who under the guidance of coach Valcareggi alternated from 1968 to 1971: one won the European Championship, the other finished second in the World Cup beaten by Brazil by Pele. The role that lends itself less to turnover than the others is the goalkeeper, but Donnarumma being immovable in Spalletti's new selection cannot and must not become a dogma. In the interest of the Italian selection and the player himself. The impression is that Gigio, in the club that launched him as a minor among the professionals, i.e. Milan, even with a few euros less in his pocket, could have completed his journey as an apprentice phenomenon in a more natural and therefore more serene way. It seems that the calculations and timing were wrong. Since he landed in Paris it seems that his growth has stalled: an overload of responsibilities has complicated his definitive maturation. We are talking about a 24-year-old player, there is time to make further progress. With one distinction: the sixteen-year-old who imposes himself between the posts with healthy recklessness and a surplus of personality receives open applause, the 24-year-old who occasionally fails risks being downgraded from exceptional to normal.

DOUBT — There would also be a human aspect, difficult to evaluate with traditional tools. After the soap opera of the non-renewal of the contract and the farewell on a free transfer, the doubt remains that Gigio wasted the opportunity to become the flag of Milan's new course. Let's also say that once he left, the Rossoneri took back the Scudetto. For him, first it was "Paris or dear", at least for the increase in salary, but then there remains the creeping sensation that the feeling with Al Khelaifi's club never fully blossomed. A union of convenience, with Donnarumma like the many, and often useless, stickers in the collection of the very rich sheik. And with a fan base that often blames the fatal slips against Benzema and Coman in the "Italian way", which cost them eliminations from the bewitched Champions League. In short, anything but a calm ménage. Given the scenario in PSG, the national team could have turned out to be Gigio's comfort zone, his favorite and most generous garden. Instead there is another stumble: the buzz that arose at the first mistakes, see Italy against Germany, Austria and Spain, gradually became louder and more cumbersome to the point of fueling a river on social media. Once the disappointment has cooled, let's reflect with a cool head. Like it or not, Donnarumma deserves the minimum amount of recognition reserved for a reigning European champion. At the same time, there is no point in resting on our laurels and always only on recent sporting merits. Donnarumma therefore enriches himself not only with further millions of Parisian euros, but continues to ask more and more of himself. Dive again, give a good kick, the prized number in his repertoire, before it's too late. The door to Italy for now still belongs to him, let him defend it tooth and nail.