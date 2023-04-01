José Manuel Aranda or better known as Gigio He is currently the main writer and producer of the popular TV series “AFHS”. He assumed the direction of the television production in its tenth season before the departure of Efrain Aguilar. Among his best-known works are “DVAB”, “A thousand trades”, “Así es la vida”, among others.

Despite the fact that his fame as part of behind the scenes of TV shows is widely known, initially the popular Gigio did not contemplate dedicating himself to writing scripts. We will tell you below what was the profession he wanted to follow and why he gave up.

What career did Gigio Arana want to study before being on TV?

Gigio Aranda In his youth, he intended to pursue a career in Architecture.. She so she told her to “Read for pleasure”. In said interview, he revealed that his initial affinity for this profession came from his love for movies and TV, since he was attracted to special effects and he wanted to build models.

Gigio Aranda accompanied Efraín Aguilar in the production of the series "AFHS". Photo: composition LR / The Republic

“I liked the world of cinema, of television. I liked the special effects, I wanted to be an architect to build models and make them explode, ”she indicated.

Thus, his goal was never to be an editor or a producer. However, Aranda ended up as one of the best-known television writers in recent years.

Why did Gigio Aranda give up studying Architecture?

According to Gigio Aranda, it was his mother who convinced him not to study Architecture, but Communications. She proposed a career change because of the affinities that the now screenwriter had for writing.

“My mom told me why you are going to study Architecture, better study Communications. And that was how I entered to study Communications at the University of Lima ”, she pointed out.

Gigio Aranda has participated in other successful series such as “Así es la vida”. Photo: composition LR / The Republic

He was convinced by the observation that his mother made him, since in university works he made small scripts for projects together with his fellow students.

“I’ve always liked writing and screenwriting came to me when I was doing my university papers. It is there that I began to be the scriptwriter of the works that we had to do in a group ”, he related.