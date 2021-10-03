Donnarumma in goal, in front of the trident of wonders, but for the team of Pochettino comes a well-deserved defeat signed by Laborde and Tait. Leo cross

Messi, Neymar, Mbappé, Di Maria, Verratti and even Donnarumma may not be enough at times. And so the PSG collects the first defeat of the season, even with all its stars on the field. In fact, Rennes lacked the most precious ingredient: the will to impose itself, as happened in the Champions League, on Tuesday, against City (2-0). And so, despite a cross from Messi, came the first defeat of the season in Ligue 1. Which is above all a beautiful and deserved victory for Rennes, fourteenth before the kick-off, with two days less rest after Thursday’s victory. on Vittesse Arnhem in the Conference League (1-2), but dragged by the goals of Laborde and Tait.

incipit – That it is not a Champions match can be understood from the PSG’s attitude that leaves the initiative to the hosts. On the other hand, Rennes, against such an army, has no choice but to play it from the first seconds. And it is no coincidence that Martin’s first pitch arrives in 1 ‘. Beginning of a quarter of an hour of domination by the Bretons in possession, in recovery, in the desire to crush the PSG forced to restart, rather mild. And there is also less solidarity of coverage from the forwards, compared to Tuesday’s game with City.

benefit – But after three conclusions of Rennes, with Laborde committing Donnarumma in the 10 ‘, Martin (17’) and Sulemana (21 ‘) inaccurate, the PSG comes out of its shell and begins to produce actions. With Messi who folds in the median to coordinate the game with Verratti. And from 23 ‘the attacks multiply. Neymar and Mbappé shoot to the stars from a favorable position (23 ‘and 25’), Gueye sends high (27 ‘), Messi instead finds the crossbar on a free-kick at 31’. And when it is not the crossbar, there is still the Italian-Senegalese Gomis to close both on Messi (36 ‘) and on Di Maria (44’) who thus fails to serve Neymar in the center of the area. And the first half ends as it had begun, with Rennes starting to attack again, but this time finding the right passage: Sulemana’s cross from the left and Laborde, escaped from Mendes, beats the innocent Donnarumma from the opposite side.

and bis – One to zero that immediately becomes 2-0 at 1 ‘of the second half, because Rennes presses on the accelerator again and passes immediately. Time to articulate the first action on the right with Laborde who crosses in, and this time it is Tait who shoots into the net. Double advantage that ruins the comeback plans of the Parisians. Not Mbappé’s desire to shake his own. The Frenchman, after a couple of unsuccessful conclusions, scores. But there is an offside signaled by the Var which invalidates. And so despite the changes in the half hour, with the entry of Icardi, the exit of Neymar, but not of Messi, Rennes remains in front and collects a well-deserved victory. Despite everything, PSG remains at the top, +6 from Lens.

October 3, 2021 (change October 3, 2021 | 15:19)

