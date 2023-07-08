Gigi uno come te – 30 years together: the cast and guests of the concert in rerun on Rai 1. Singers

Gigi one like you – 30 years together is the concert event broadcast on Rai 1 on Saturday 8 July 2023 at 21.15. A very important event, aired in 2022, which celebrates Gigi D’Alessio’s thirty-year career. On the stage of Piazza del Plebiscito in Naples great singers and guests. Let’s see the cast together.

There will be not only singers, but great artists such as Amadeus, Alessandra Amoroso, Fiorello, Vanessa Incontrada, Achille Lauro, LDA, Fiorella Mannoia, Vincenzo Salemme, Eros Ramazzotti, Alessandro Siani, Mara Venier, Andrea Delogu, Stefano De Martino, Maurizio Casagrande, Clementino, Luchè, Massimo Alberti, Francesco Merola, Rosario Miraggio, Geolier, Lele Blade, MV Killa, Samurai Jay, Enzo Dong, Vale Lambo, Franco Ricciardi, Ivan Granatino.

“The first one I called was Rosario Fiorello and he immediately said yes”, said the artist, “The same for Amadeus, Eros Ramazzotti, Fiorella Mannoia, Vanessa Incontrada, Alessandro Siani. All it took was a phone call or a few text messages. Then there are Siae who want to give me an award and Il Mattino who will give away a book. We will pay homage to the great Neapolitans: Mario Merola who kick-started my career, his son will also be there; then Maradona, Totò, Renato Carosone, ‘a Neapolitan not born in Naples’, Lucio Dalla and Pino Daniele…”. the Gigi uno come te concert 30 years together was recorded on 17 June 2022 and broadcast on Rai 1, so this is a repeat.

Streaming and TV

But where to see Gigi someone like you – 30 years together on live TV and live streaming? Gigi D’Alessio’s concert took place in Naples, in Piazza Plebiscito, and will be broadcast on Rai 1 on Saturday 8 July 2023 at 21:25. To follow the live television it is necessary to tune into key 1 of the remote control. Even 101 if you have a Sky pay-TV subscription. Those who want to follow the concert in live streaming can access for free after registering at RaiPlaya service made available by Rai for users both via desktop and via app.