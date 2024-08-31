Gigi, someone like you… Together again: the setlist and guests of D’Alessio’s concert replayed on Rai 1. Singers, starting order, performance

Gigi uno come te… Ancora insieme is the concert rerun tonight, August 31, 2024, at 9:20 pm on Rai 1. It is the concert broadcast last year from Piazza del Plebiscito in Naples and rerun tonight. A show full of music and entertainment, directly from Naples, with Gigi D’Alessio accompanied by many other colleagues and friends. But who are the guests and what is the lineup of Gigi uno come te ancora insieme? Here is all the information.

Lineup and guests

Many guests for this unmissable evening of great music: Biagio Antonacci, Elodie, Max Pezzali, Pio and Amedeo, Tananai, Lazza, Geolier, Serena Rossi, Alessandro Siani, LDA, Nino D’angelo, Enzo Gragnaniello, Clementino, Alex Britti, Ciccio Merolla, and other extraordinary surprises. An exceptional evening, which will be tinged with blue in the symbolic place of the city, to sing together with Gigi his most beloved songs and celebrate Naples once again. Warmed by the great embrace of his fans, D’Alessio will alternate stories and notes, surprises and laughter, in an engaging and exciting show, together with many artist friends who have come from all over Italy to join him on stage.

The lineup features many incredible duets to retrace D’Alessio’s great successes and more, from “Quanti amori”, “Una magica storia d’amore”, “Mon amour”, “Como suena el corazon”, “Non dirgli mai”, up to “Buongiorno”, medleys to sing and dance to, and tributes to the great Neapolitan music. Here are some of the songs we will listen to: