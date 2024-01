cagliari

At the end of Gigi Riva's funeral, the football champion's coffin was carried out of the Basilica of Bonaria by four symbolic players of the Italian national team: the Cagliari flag Gianfranco Zola and the three world champions Angelo Peruzzi, Fabio Cannavaro and Gianluigi Buffon. In the background, the notes of the song “When Gigi Riva will return”, by Piero Marras.



03:20