Football mourns Thunderclap. An entire movement pays homage to Gigi Riva, who died today at the age of 79. Footballers and coaches, teammates and opponents, managers of yesterday and today. All united in pain and in the memory of a football legend.

“Now, even the sky is shaking. Rombo di Tuono, the best scorer in the history of the Italian men's national team, has left us. A timeless champion. He was a hard man, yet very good. His unassailable values ​​were an example for generations of footballers, in particular those who won the World Cup in 2006, whom he accompanied in the role of manager. From today the history of football is a puzzle without one of its best pieces. Have a good trip, beloved Gigi Riva”, he says FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

“I am shocked and deeply saddened, Italian football is in mourning because a true national monument has left us. Gigi Riva embodied the myth of the free man and the extraordinary footballer: his pride, his class and his sense of justice have united generations and passionate millions of people. 'Rombo di Thunder' linked his extraordinary career as an athlete and manager to the Azzurri, thanks to him we won the 1968 European Championship and the 2006 World Championship. , like me, lucky enough to know him, today he loses a friend and an important point of reference”, the words of the FIGC president Gabriele Gravina.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of an extraordinary man, an incredible champion on the pitch and a champion of exceptional charisma as a manager, an example of class and ability who gave voice to the sense of belonging for his country. Gigi Riva was the symbol of Cagliari, of a region, of the national team and of all Italian football”, says the president of CONI, Giovanni Malagò. “I remember with emotion the moment of the delivery of the Golden Collar, the highest honor of our movement, on the pitch, among the infinite applause of its people, of those people who have always honored. We remain orphans of a myth that made us proud of being Italian”, adds Malagò.

“I'm losing a great friend, we've had a long life together. From the military to many memories in the national team. Infinite sadness, I'm deeply saddened, I can't speak”, Dino Zoff tells Adnkronos.

“As a player he was the greatest Italian striker in history and one of the best in the world. I was a big fan of his, then I worked with him in the national team, I was coach and he was head of delegation and I met an even greater man than footballer, an extraordinary person. He left too soon, it is a great disappointment. He gave his life for football, we must all be grateful”, the tribute, to Adnkronos, of theformer national coach Arrigo Sacchi.

For Fabio Capello “It's a really sad day, we're losing one of the symbols of Italian football, a fantastic player and above all a real man, of unique rectitude, with Sardinia in his heart. It was lucky to have known him”, his partner tells Adnkronos of Gigi Riva's team in the national team.

“Today is a very sad day. I had the privilege of knowing and spending time with Gigi Riva, of being able to experience him at the '94 World Cup: an extraordinary man. His is an incredible story, a point of reference for Italian football, for the national team , for Cagliari, for Sardinia”, he says Franco Baresi, legendary captain of Milan and current honorary vice president of the club. “For those who had the privilege of playing with him – he adds – but also for us of the following generation he was considered a myth, an example. He will always be remembered and will always be with us”.

“I remember – says Baresi – that at the '94 World Cup I hurt myself, I had an operation on my knee, and we spent many afternoons together watching training. He always had a kind word for those who needed it, he did it with his calmness , his elegance. In short, an extraordinary man.”

“Terrible news, perhaps one of the worst I would have liked to hear. He is a champion who is not easily imitable”, says Giancarlo De Sisti, former midfielder of the national team. “He was strong, athletic, he did overhead kicks – adds De Sisti to Tg2 -. Technically, with his power, he was a tightrope walker in his own way. When you passed him the ball you were sure that something would come out. His best quality was his smile , he was someone who answered you with his eyes, he didn't talk much, he didn't like to waste time on chatter”.

“You were among the greatest footballers of our Italy and a giant far from the playing fields. You offered me guidance and a point of reference in blue and we shared the difficult moments, the defeats, as well as the most beautiful victory. Continue to give me your advice even from up there. Hello Rumble of Thunder!”. The head of the delegation of the Italian national team Gigi Buffon thus remembers Gigi Riva on social media, who passed away today at the age of 79.