Genva – “A football legend and a beautiful person”. As Cristiano De André describes Gigi Riva after hearing the news of his passing. “I still remember when came to visit my father in Genoa, was a big fan of his. I was also present that day in the living room of the house – writes Fabrizio De André's son on social media – He gave him his No. 11 jersey of Cagliari who then ended up with me for a long period and with whom I proudly went to play football with my school friends. Unfortunately, in the locker room, a few years later they stole it from me. I am honored to have acted in 2022 in l'Agnata, a small part in film by Riccardo Milani 'In our sky a rumble of thunder'. In that film I play my father giving him his guitar.”
“Goodbye Gigi – concludes Cristiano De André – You will remain in our hearts forever. May the journey be easy for you. A hug to the sons Nicola and Mauro and to the whole family”.
#Gigi #Riva #memory #Cristiano #André #gave #father #Cagliari #shirt
Leave a Reply