Genva – “A football legend and a beautiful person”. As Cristiano De André describes Gigi Riva after hearing the news of his passing. “I still remember when came to visit my father in Genoa, was a big fan of his. I was also present that day in the living room of the house – writes Fabrizio De André's son on social media – He gave him his No. 11 jersey of Cagliari who then ended up with me for a long period and with whom I proudly went to play football with my school friends. Unfortunately, in the locker room, a few years later they stole it from me. I am honored to have acted in 2022 in l'Agnata, a small part in film by Riccardo Milani 'In our sky a rumble of thunder'. In that film I play my father giving him his guitar.”

The former left winger of Cagliari and the national team Gigi Riva at the Sant'Elia stadium in Cagliari in 2005 during the delivery of his shirt, number 11.

“Goodbye Gigi – concludes Cristiano De André – You will remain in our hearts forever. May the journey be easy for you. A hug to the sons Nicola and Mauro and to the whole family”.