Yesterday, 22 January 2024, probably the most important Italian footballer in history passed away at the age of 79, the great Gigi Riva. A heart attack took him away at 7.39pm. How his last 24 hours went and how we went from a situation apparently under control to the tragic epilogue.

Born in Readerin Lombardy, on 7 November 1944, Luigi Riva, known as Gigi, began his career at Legnano.

In 1963 he moved to Sardinia and wore the shirt of the club for the first time Cagliarithus starting a very long love story between him and the team of the Sardinian capital, which lasted until the end of his career.

Natural left-footed, with an uncommon class and an extraordinary sense of goal, Gigi Riva has become over the years a symbol of Italian football in the world and one of the biggest blue footballers in history.

With Cagliari he was obviously the protagonist of the historic championship of 1970. The same year he came close to winning the Mexican world championship with the national team. Two years earlier, however, he triumphed at the home European Championships.

How Gigi Riva died

The conditions ofThunderclap', this is the nickname given to him by the journalist Gianni Brera in the seventies, began to worsen on the evening of January 21st.

He arrived at the Brotzu hospital in Cagliari at 3:00 in the morning yesterday and the doctors stabilized him after a heart attack.

At first the situation seemed to have resolved. So much so that the hospital management itself, yesterday morning, had issued a bulletin explaining that “the patient is calm and his general conditions are stable“.

In the late afternoon however a new illness, always at the heart. Until to 7.39pmwhen a cardiac arrest took away the legend of Sardinian and Italian football forever.

To give the sad announcement she thought the same thing about the former champion's passing Cagliari club. “Forever GIGI RIVA“, we read in a post published on social channels. In another, published late in the evening, we read: