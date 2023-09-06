From Gigi to Gigi. From Gigi Riva to Gigione Buffon. “The first time I saw Riva, it was like seeing a monument. Every time I was in trouble I felt him close. It was an immediate harmony. An example of a man and a footballer, the first person to talk to to get a suggestion” , Buffon told Coverciano on the day of his investiture as head of the delegation of the national team who, with Luciano Spalletti at the technical helm, will make his debut on Saturday evening in Skopje against North Macedonia. Riva, who, in addition to keeping the record of goals for Italy (35 in 42 matches), was the blue team manager from 1990 to 2013, when he decided to say enough and totally retire to his native Cagliari where he lives surrounded by the closest loved ones without losing sight of that kick that made him a legend.