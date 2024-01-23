Gigi Riva and that “reassuring medical bulletin”. The clear choice at the point of death

The world of football mourns the passing of Gigi Rivathe legendary Thunderclap, flag of Cagliari and of National he died in hospital in Cagliari, he was 79 years old. But the real causes of his death are unclear. shore he had been hospitalized for a heart attack on January 21st. After the 3 am rush to the emergency room – we read in Il Corriere della Sera – he had received an un reassuring medical bulletin about his condition. The document also said that the patient was lucid and calm. Is exactly this clarity led him to make a choice on his deathbed. In the afternoon, Riva had complained about not being able to smoke cigarettes speaking with his wife Gianna and with the medical director of the hospital Raimondo Pinna. A coronagraph at 10.30 in the morning had revealed a serious situation. So much so that the director of the cardiology department had proposed to the patient an angioplasty. That is, an operation that serves to dilate a coronary stenosis.

Read also: Meloni chooses Tajani, Lega isolated. The prime minister needs FI to count in the EU

Read also: Two per Thousand, over 8 million to the Democratic Party. First party. FdI is almost doubled

Stenosis – continues Il Corriere – is a narrowing that reduces the flow of blood to the heart. It is usually used because of the presence of an athermasic plaque. Coronary angioplasty is minimally invasive and is performed in local anesthesia. But Riva he didn't want to have the operation. He first wanted to talk to his sons Nicola and Mauro. Because he had also learned from the doctor that he wasn't sure if the surgery would be successful. “I want to think about itI have to talk about it with my loved ones”, Riva replied to the doctor. But he didn't have time to do so: at 5.10pm he arrived cardiac arrest. At 7.30pm Rombo di Tuono died. “Without his consent we stopped“, the doctors explained.

Subscribe to the newsletter

