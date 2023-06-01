Gigi someone like you… Still together streaming, live TV and radio: where to see the D’Alessio concert from Naples

Tonight, June 1, 2023, the Gigi concert one like you is broadcast on Rai 1 … Still together, D’Alessio’s show broadcast from Piazza del Plebiscito in Naples with many singers and guests. After last year’s success to celebrate 30 years of career, Gigi D’Alessio is back in prime time on Rai 1 with a concert and a show dedicated to music and entertainment, directly from his Naples, accompanied by many other colleagues and friends. On stage we will find much loved singers such as Gigi’s son, Luca D’Alessio (LDA), Geolier, Ciccio Merolla, Nino D’Angelo, Clementino, Alex Britti, Max Pezzali and Tananai. But also comedians like Alessandro Siani and Pio and Amedeo. Here’s where to see the concert live on TV and in streaming.

On TV and radio

You can follow Gigi someone like you still together on TV on Rai 1 tonight, 1 June 2023, at 21.30. The concert was recorded on Friday 26 May 2023, so it is not live. It will be possible to follow it in simulcast on Rai Radio 2, the official voice of the event, with commentary by Ema Stokholma. Rai Radio 2 is also available in Visual Radio on Digital Terrestrial channel 202 and tivùsat.

Gigi someone like you… Still together live streaming

If you are not at home, you can follow Gigi D’Alessio’s concert in live streaming on Rai Play or retrieve it on demand at any time. Live tweeting of the evening and extra content from behind the scenes on Rai Radio 2 social networks. Radio 2 live coverage can also be viewed in live streaming on RaiPlay on the Rai Radio 2 TV channel and RaiPlay Sound.