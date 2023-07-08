Gigi one like you – 30 years together: the concert from Naples on Rai 1. Guests, cast, singers, previews, lineup, how many episodes, streaming, replies

Gigi one like you – 30 years together is the concert event by Gigi d’Alessio from Piazza Plebiscito in Naples, broadcast last year and now re-proposed on Rai 1. An opportunity to celebrate his extraordinary activity made up of great successes, on the occasion of the 30-year career. There will be many singers and guests on stage. Also this year a similar show was broadcast, Gigi one like you…still together. The one broadcast this evening, Saturday 8 July 2023, is the rerun of the 2022 concert. Let’s see all the advances together.

cast, singers and guests

Many guests expected on stage to celebrate Gigi someone like you – 30 years together. It will be an opportunity to listen to all the most famous songs by Gigi D’Alessio, which have made entire generations dream and sing. In addition to the most famous and most loved songs by Italians, there will be many guests to enrich the evening, all gathered in Piazza Plebiscito to remember the affection towards the Neapolitan singer. Not only singers, but also actors, comedians, personalities from the world of television and sport. Everyone will talk about Gigi D’Alessio’s thirty-year career. Among the guests great artists such as Amadeus, Alessandra Amoroso, Fiorello, Vanessa Incontrada, Achille Lauro, LDA, Fiorella Mannoia, Vincenzo Salemme, Eros Ramazzotti, Alessandro Siani, Mara Venier, Andrea Delogu, Stefano De Martino, Maurizio Casagrande, Clementino, Luchè, Massimo Alberti, Francesco Merola, Rosario Miraggio, Geolier, Lele Blade, MV Killa, Samurai Jay, Enzo Dong, Vale Lambo, Franco Ricciardi, Ivan Granatino.

Gigi someone like you – 30 years together: how many episodes

How many episodes are scheduled for Gigi someone like you – 30 years together? It is a unique concert from Piazza del Popolo, already broadcast in 2022 on Rai 1 and re-proposed on these warm summer evenings. In particular, Gigi D’Alessio had celebrated 30 years of his career with two concerts in Piazza Plebiscito, on 17 and 18 June 2022. Only prime time was broadcast on TV. Also this time, therefore, it is a single evening, broadcast on Saturday 8 July 2023 in reruns.

Streaming and TV

But where to see Gigi someone like you – 30 years together on live TV and live streaming? Gigi D’Alessio’s concert took place in Naples, in Piazza Plebiscito, and will be broadcast on Rai 1 on Saturday 8 July 2023 at 21:25. To follow the live television it is necessary to tune into key 1 of the remote control. Even 101 if you have a Sky pay-TV subscription. Those who want to follow the concert in live streaming can access for free after registering at RaiPlaya service made available by Rai for users both via desktop and via app.