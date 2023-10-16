Gigi Miter and Rodrigo Gonzales entertain the afternoons of thousands of fans of ‘Love and fire’ Monday to Friday from 1.50 pm; However, recently, Gigi starred in a tense moment with Eyal Berkover LIVE for Palestine’s attacks on Israel. The former reality show boy was linked to the program when the host expressed solidarity with the Israelis and made it clear that not all Palestinians are terrorists. At that time, the model defended her compatriots. This caused tension between the two to grow.

YOU CAN SEE: Gigi Mitre: how tall is she really and what cosmetic surgery has she undergone?

What is Gigi Miter’s real name?

Giselle Helwe Mitri Giha He was born on October 12, 1978, so he currently has 45 years. He started in the television world with Raúl Romero with ‘R with R’ and later debuted on the radio with Sergio Galliani. Today she is one of the most representative figures of Willax, alongside Rodrigo Gonzáles.

What relationship does Gigi Miter have with Palestine?

‘YOU CAN SEE: Peluchín’ and Gigi: how did the friendship of both TV hosts begin?

Unbeknownst to many, Giselle Mitri He has Palestinian ancestry. Her father is a native of the eastern country, her mother is Peruvian and her sister is the renowned haute couture handbag designer. Karen Miter. She is also the sister of the 90s ballad singer Fahed Miter. Therefore, she showed his solidarity to Eyal Berkover.

Eyal Berkover is an Israeli model who became known in Peru after his time at EEG. Photo: LR/Instagram/broadcast composition

How long have Gigi Miter and ‘Peluchin’ known each other?

In an interview with Regina Alcóver, Rodrigo González detailed his friendship with Gigi Mitre. He said that they have known each other since they were very young and that, over time, they have formed a very strong bond that remains to this day. “We have known each other for 14 years. We have not fought, we have argued several times,” said the figure of Willax TV.

Gigi Miter reveals that Andrés Hurtado’s former employee confessed to mistreatment: “It made me feel bad”

Andres Hurtado was in the eye of the storm for firing LIVE to her worker, given this, Gigi did not hesitate to make a strong revelation: “A former worker wrote to me who did not want me to say her name and told me: ‘Chibolín is like that. He also did the same thing to me when I worked with him.. I took out my things. She sent for me. And at the end she told me that she was part of the show. She made me feel bad‘” he said Gigi Miter.

#Gigi #Miter #drivers #real #connection #Palestine