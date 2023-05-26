It made them thirsty. The presenters of “Love and Fire” Rodrigo González and Gigi Miter had a good time with the members of the production team after Los Shapis offered a live concert on the television set. Given this, the driver was excited when a person from the team passed her a beer, causing laughter from her partner Rodrigo de ella. Gigi continued dancing and enjoying the concert of the Peruvian group to end the broadcast this Thursday.

“What about the production? Cheers, Peru!, was what the driver said. The vocalist of the orchestra replied: “Cheers, Gigi!”.

