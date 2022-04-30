They can’t stand it! Rodrigo Gonzalez Y Gigi Miter they couldn’t stand their annoyance when listening to the criticism of Gisela Valcárcel to the show programs who have been talking about infidelity, after the protection of Aldo Miyashiro and Óscar del Portal.

YOU CAN SEE Luciana Fuster makes Patricio Parodi official by copying a message from Marc Anthony

Gigi Miter to Gisela Valcárcel: “Do not criticize others”

During the last edition of “Amor y fuego”, Gigi Miter made herself heard and confronted Gisela Valcárcel about her criticism of show programs. Although “Peluchín” intervened spontaneously, she was the driver, on this occasion, who did not keep quiet about what she thought about “Señito”.

“What is wrong is the double talk, believing that we are all bad, but not her. She is a being of light. She believes that all the rest of us are miserable, what hypocrisy! I’m not ‘rajo’, let him take hold of those issues (showbiz), what’s wrong is that he cut off from the rest and worse. Your whole life has been a televised circus. (…) Do not criticize others because they do their job and are also in your field”.

“The scandals occurred within your show,” insisted Rodrigo, after the intervention of his partner. Furthermore, he added that he has always been able to do “whatever” in order to maintain the ratings.

YOU CAN SEE Jessica Newton admits that Yely Rivera was not her favorite to win Miss Peru 2021

Gigi Miter rejects the last message of Fiorella Retiz in networks

One day before, Gigi Miter He was also surprised to have strong words about the message he posted Fiorella Retiz in their networks after acknowledging that she starred in the images of Magaly Medina’s ampay, along with Aldo Miyashiro.

“Tremendous cynics they both are! Do you still think we have doubts? What a cheek! I should be silent (and cyber silent, too) for quite some time,” she commented.