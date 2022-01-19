Gigi Miter He spent an embarrassing moment introducing Melissa Klug on the Love and Fire program and asking her about her partner. What happened was that when he wanted to consult him about Jesús Barco, he asked him how Diego Barco is doing. The coincidence occurred when he was confused with Diego Chávarri, former partner of the influencer.

The presenter could not avoid the mistake she made on the small screen and tried to apologize and make amends, but not before the businesswoman told her loud and clear “Jesús Barco”, while smiling.

Melissa Klug is proud of her daughter Samahara Lobatón for being a good mother

The businesswoman Melissa Klug did not doubt that with her son-in-law, Youna, she only maintains a cordial relationship for her granddaughter; However, he assured that his daughter will make a mistake on the way because of her young age. Given this, he highlighted a very important detail.

She assured that, as a mother, the popular “Blanca de Chucuito” is very proud of her daughter Samahara Lobatón for everything she has shown with her firstborn.

Melissa Klug celebrated her grandmother’s 95th birthday

Melissa Klug has always shown how much she appreciates her grandmother for all the time she spent with her. Thus, a few weeks ago he demonstrated, through his social networks, how he celebrated the queen of his life.

In that sense, he shared several videos and photographs of the family entertainment he made: “Happy birthday to my queen, the owner of my life… What a privilege to celebrate your 95 years by your side, my matriarch, I only ask God to give you give health to continue celebrating together for many more years… I love you with my life, Angelita”.