Nothing was silent! Gigi Miter could not hide her annoyance at the irresponsibility of some reality boys who traveled to the United States for Easter, as they recorded themselves blowing their faces between them without a mask and shared the images on social networks.

Faced with this behavior, the host of Amor y fuego was outraged, because a week after her return, Alejandra Baigorria, Said Palao, Patricio Parodi and Hugo García They have not yet appeared in This is War, so many wonder if any of them contracted the virus or, due to security protocol, they are not allowed to return to the program for the moment.

“They have been traveling. So, the most probable thing is that they have wanted to make sure they return healthy, or there was a scare out there —as it happened to us— between them and they are also covering themselves, “said Gigi Miter during the broadcast of her program.

Faced with this, Rodrigo González suggested that the absence of the models was due to a sanction by the América TV program. “If that’s why, well punished, because I already said it, you have to be good … How are they going to blow themselves in the face like that!”, Commented Gigi Miter.

Likewise, the popular ‘Peluchín’ mentioned that due to lack of judgment, the members of EEG had shared their videos on social networks. “Do you know what happens? They are unaware”. “I think they do not realize it, they are not aware, no one is going to boycott themselves that way,” he added.

Love and fire, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.