Gigi Miter showed his rejection when talking about Keiko Fujimori as a candidate for the presidency of the Republic for the fourth consecutive time. With regard to the march attended by a large number of demonstrators —including those who support the demands of carriers and farmers, and those who only show opposition to the Government— on April 5 in the center of Lima, the “Love and fire” program had as guests, in its edition of this April 6, a couple of journalists, a political analyst and an economist to comment on the national panorama.

The space for shows returned to the air after having paused its transmission due to mandatory tenure. The drivers did not hesitate to point out the mistakes that Pedro Castillo’s management has been having.

At one point in the conversation, Rodrigo González recalled that the president did not win the 2021 presidential elections because he was the population’s favorite, but because he had the leader of a criminal organization like Keiko Fujimori as his opponent.

YOU CAN SEE: Gigi Miter reveals that it was her first time in a march: “I wanted to protest since dawn”

“What happens is that he (Pedro Castillo) has not won because the people support him, but because the rejection of Keiko Fujimori is so great that he has put an inept like him in power”, commented ‘Peluchín’.

Gigi Miter criticizes Keiko for running for president in 2021

After her comment, Gigi Miter took the floor and referred to the leader of Fuerza Popular saying that she should have refrained from running for the presidency because the Public Ministry is currently investigating her for money laundering for contributions to her campaign for the 2006.

“She has not yet been sentenced. Even for love of the country, she had to refrain from applying, that’s what I think (…) Let it come out later free of dust and chaff, then just think about applying. But knowing unfortunately for her how polarized the country is, the hatred they have for her, she still goes and applies, “added the figure of Willax.

YOU CAN SEE: Gigi Miter to Carla García for crisis: “It is everyone’s responsibility, including your father”

Gigi Miter lashes out at Keiko Fujimori

In response to Gigi’s statements, his driving partner ‘Peluchín’ told him: “Don’t be surprised if he does it again in the next elections”.

Gigi Miter did not hesitate to admit that this would be a bad idea and would further aggravate the political crisis, dividing the country more than it already is. “That would be a disgrace, it would be a disgrace to run again,” the driver specified. Carla García also supported Miter’s position.

Gigi Miter clarified Alan García’s daughter. Photo: Willax TV captures

Gigi Miter reveals that she went to a march for the first time

During Wednesday, April 6, Gigi Miter He confessed in “Love and Fire” that the citizen’s march held last Tuesday the 5th was his first time attending a national protest. “First time in my life that I go to a march. I even wanted to protest at dawn, as soon as I saw that (the curfew announcement), I couldn’t sleep because of the rage it gave me, ”she commented.