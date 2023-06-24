Gigi Miter She was outraged by the reaction of Bryan Reyna’s father against the “Love and Fire” work team on Thursday, June 22, in Breña. This Friday the 23rd, the host of the entertainment program spoke out rejecting the act of violence and asked that the footballer’s father be sentenced with jail sentance for having attacked the press. According to her, the reporter was only doing her job by following the player from Lima Alliance, who would be linked to a woman who is part of the show business.

“I only I hope that man is in prison. That behavior, that criminal actthis violent act of uncontrolled anger is not justified by anything,” said the communicator, expressing her solidarity with her colleague.

What happened to Bryan Reyna and his father?

Bryan Reyna is in the eye of the storm for the images released attacking collaborators of “Love and fire”. The entertainment program publicly denounced the fact. As they showed, the footballer’s father hit the vehicle with which the press staff was transporting.

Both attackers were intervened and transferred to a Breña police station. There, an unusual action by the authorities was noticed and within hours they were released. “The Police lending themselves and giving him a uniform (for Bryan Reyna) with the shield on the chest,” he said Rodrigo Gonzalez.

