Gigi Marzullo: “When I was young, I slept in my car on vacation”

It is an unpublished Gigi Marzullo that was told to Live Life Summer. The popular night host, in fact, recalled when he spent his holidays on the Amalfi Coast as a young man.

Even though he reveals that he prefers the city, his city, Avellino, to the mountains and the sea: “If I could, I would spend a month in Avellino, my hometown. Sitting in a bar, from morning until late at night, watching the world, the people walking by”.

The presenter recalled his summer evenings when he was 17: “We left with my friends from Avellino and went to the Amalfi Coast, until late at night”.

To avoid going back and forth, we often slept in the car: “We hung out with guys who were wealthier than us and, out of pride, we didn’t tell the truth.”

Regarding his charm with girls, Gigi Marzullo reveals: “I was a bit clumsy and I didn’t have a beastly body, as some would say. But I was very much myself, like now. And girls liked this, especially the high-class ones.”

“I was fascinated by girls who fascinated me. They had to be complex. I never stopped at physical appearance. Sure, if she was pretty it was better, but I was looking for something else.”

For the presenter, his youthful vacations remain an indelible memory: “I have a good memory because there weren’t many thoughts. We had fun with little. When the years go by, thoughts crowd the mind and heart”.