Social networks exploded after rumors of a relationship between Zayn Malik and Selena Gomez. It all happened after a tiktok went viral in which a young woman claims to have seen celebrities entering a restaurant in New York and behaving affectionately, including kisses. The news quickly reached the ears of Gigi Hadid, the musician’s ex-partner and mother of her only child. The top model would have reacted positively and would not have a problem with the possible romance of the former member of One Direction.

As you remember, Hadid and Malik formed one of the most solid couples in the middle, having been together for seven years; However, their sentimental bond came to an end in 2021 after a year of welcoming their little daughter. The reason? The interpreter of “Pillowtalk” and Yolanda Hadid, Gigi’s mother, would have had a word exchange that ended in a complaint made by the matriarch for physical and verbal aggression.

Zayn Malik and Selena Gomez were seen together at a restaurant in New York. Photo: composition LR/Hello magazine!

What did Gigi Hadid say?

A source close to Gigi Hadid’s circle declared to the American media Us Weekly and said that she would not have any questions about the alleged romance between the musician and Selena Gomez. She “She has no problem with Zayn dating.”

“As long as he’s happy and stable, and continues to be a good father to (his daughter) K., she’ll be fine with whomever he dates.”he added. And it is that the sister of Bella Hadid does not maintain any fight with the interpreter of “Hit the lights”, since in the past they looked friendly during the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show of 2015.

Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid at the 2015 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Photo: Cosmopolitan

What was the reason for the fight between Zayn Malik and Yolanda Hadid?

The mess between the two began after Yolanda Hadid tried to leak photos of her granddaughter to the press while Gigi Hadid was not at home. This angered Zayn, as he was adamant about keeping his daughter’s privacy and private life private. The businesswoman assured TMZ that he hit her and, therefore, filed a complaint.

Faced with this, Zayn issued a statement. “As everyone knows, I am a private person and I want to create a private and safe space where my daughter can grow up. (…). In an effort to protect that space for her, I have agreed not to contest claims arising out of an argument I had with a family member of my partner (referring to Yolanda) who entered our home while Gigi was away several weeks ago.” he expressed.

Zayn along with Gigi and Yolanda Hadid. Photo: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Gigi Hadid preferred not to speak. In the end, he was charged with four charges, including harassment and assault, for which a judge, after deliberating, found him guilty and imposed a sentence: probation for 360 days, attending an anger management class, and a program of domestic violence. In addition, he can not get close to the affected.