Unusual. The image of various fashion brands, gigi hadid, is in the international public eye after news of his arrest for drug possession spread. And it is that the ex-partner of Zayn Malik was intercepted by the immigration authorities of the airport of Cayman Islands, where he traveled on July 10 and they found packages of marijuana and all the necessary supplies to use this drug. The model was finally arrested, because in this part of the world the use and consumption of drugs is not allowed.

YOU CAN SEE: Gigi Hadid would have no problem with the new relationship between Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik

What happened to Gigi Hadid after she was arrested?

The American news portal TMZ reported that a source close to Gigi confirmed that he traveled in a private jet from the United States to the Cayman Islands. Hadid traveled with a group of friends to spend a few days on vacation; however, upon arrival at the Owen Roberts International Airport, the immigration authorities approached her and found marijuana in one of her friends’ suitcases, as well as all the necessary materials to use this drug. The source pointed out that gigi hadid and his travel companions were intervened, since the private jet is in the name of the model.

Gigi Hadid shared photos of her trip through her Instagram account.

YOU CAN SEE: Zayn Malik unfollows Gigi Hadid on Instagram after rumors of romance with Leonardo DiCaprio

Gigi Hadid was released?

The same portal warned that gigi hadid she was fined US$1,000 in order to be released. In addition, it was learned that she was detained for a few hours. The source that she consulted with TMZ explained that Hadid presented her medical card; however, it was not considered valid in the Cayman Islands. For her part, the model El Secreto de Victoria He has not commented on the matter, despite receiving constant attacks in the comment box of his official Instagram account.