Model Gigi Hadid photographed in Italy with Bradley Cooper and his daughter with Irina Shayk

American model of Palestinian-Dutch descent Gigi Hadid was photographed on holiday with actor Bradley Cooper and his seven-year-old daughter Lea from Russian model Irina Shayk. The corresponding material is cited by Daily Mail.

It is noted that 29-year-old Hadid and her 49-year-old chosen one with a child went to Sardinia, Italy. The model appeared in the posted shots in a white crop top, straight-cut blue jeans and a green baseball cap, complementing the look with several necklaces. In turn, Cooper chose a tight black T-shirt and brown trousers. The couple was also accompanied by the artist’s mother Gloria Campano.

It is known that before the trip, the lovers appeared together at the celebration of actress Blake Lively’s birthday, which took place at the mansion of singer Taylor Swift in Rhode Island, USA.

In July, an anonymous source reported that Hadid and Cooper’s union had developed into a full-fledged relationship.