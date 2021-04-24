This Friday, April 23, the model Gigi Hadid turned 26 years of life and shared some expressions of affection that she received from her closest circle. The former Victoria’s Secret figure touched her followers on social networks by posting a photo of the surprise that her boyfriend Zayn Malik prepared for her.

The former One Direction member sent his daughter’s mother a flower arrangement filled with roses and hydrangeas. “Wow! She wrote the oldest Hadid and added a heart emoji with her partner’s name.

Zayn Malik wasn’t the only one who entertained Gigi hadidWell, Bella Hadid shared a snapshot next to her sister at the US Open 2018. “Happy almost birthday!”, the model also wrote on her social networks.

For his part, Mohamed Hadid published a tender image of his daughter when she was a baby, in which she wears sunglasses. Anwar, the youngest of the Hadids, also dedicated emotional words to Gigi.

Zayn Malik surprised his girlfriend Gigi Hadid with a flower arrangement for her 26th birthday. Photo: Gigi Hadid Instagram

“Happy Birthday Sister! You are a bright light in my life and to anyone lucky enough to call you a friend. Thank you for being my sister, ”wrote model and partner of pop star Dua Lipa.

Lily Aldridge and Tan France also took the time to greet Gigi Hadid with loving dedications.

As it is remembered, the model resumed her career as a model at the beginning of March 2021, when she opened and closed the virtual fashion show for the Autumn – winter 2021-2022 season, of the Versace brand.

