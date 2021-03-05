Gigi Hadid went back up on a catwalk after several months of staying away from modeling due to her recent motherhood and the coronavirus pandemic, a season in which she enjoyed her pregnancy with her family and partner Zayn Malik, on one of his farms in Pennsylvania.

The former Victoria’s Secret model She had already worked posing for some brands, after giving birth to her little girl who is now 6 months old, however, she just dared to participate in a parade, after becoming a mother.

The return of the eldest Hadid is marked by the new way of organizing large-scale shows, such as that of the designer Donatella versace. This is a video broadcast on the Italian firm’s personal networks, in which Gigi wore part of the new Autumn / Winter 2021-2022 season.

The images show the famous 25-year-old wearing two looks of the brand, while walking a labyrinth-shaped catwalk at the beginning and end of the show, her younger sister Bella Hadid and model Irina Shayk were also part of the peculiar catwalk, which brought to mind the location The Weeknd used for their Super Bowl halftime show.

Gigi Hadid, latest news:

