Gigi hadid fly high. The young supermodel put her acrobatic skills to the test for a risky photoshoot. He remembered his childhood, when he practiced gymnastics, doing tricks on a trapeze for the cover of V Magazine.

The ex-partner of Zayn Malik proved that he can pose in any circumstance. Wearing a tight Balenciaga leotard and high heels, the supermodel flew through the air on a trapeze. It was photographed by the famous Mario sorrenti, renowned artist from the world of fashion.

For the main image, Gigi hopped on a trapeze to swing through the sky. Her legs were attached to the bar, while her arms were stretched skyward, creating a slim figure worthy of a cover.

For other postcards, Hadid posed with acrobatic hoops. He showed off his incredible abilities by hopping on these and hovering upside down in the air.

“I think we all did a little leap of faith this 2022 … Thanks for letting this be mine V Magazine! Warm regards to Mario Sorrenti and SG for jumping into this crazy concept with me … and for making it more epic than I could have imagined “ Gigi wrote on Instagram, sharing the cover of the magazine. She also took the opportunity to thank the New York trapeze school for helping her train.

Initially, the photographer was fearful about the concept. “I was like, ‘Oh my God, can you do it? It’s so dangerous. ‘ I always worry about safety first. And then I thought: ‘B Well, she’s pretty badass, so let’s try it. ‘” Sorrenti said in the interview for V Magazine.

Gigi rode the trapeze less than 10 times during the photoshoot. Each time, Sorrenti had less than a minute to try to capture the perfect snapshot. Hadid said it was a difficult process, remembering her school days, when she practiced gymnastics.

“I didn’t feel athletic the next day,” the model confessed. “My high school muscle memory came back in the moment, and then the next day I was like, ‘Oh wait. Now I’m an old mother, Mario. ‘