NAfter alleged death threats because of her support for Palestine, Gigi Hadid no longer dares to leave the house without a bodyguard. The model was accompanied by several security guards to the opening of the first store of her knitwear label Guest In Residence in Manhattan on Thursday.

As it became known a few days ago, the 28-year-old had been threatened on social media, in emails and by telephone because she had expressed her sympathy for Palestine as well as Israel following the Hamas attack. “My heart breaks for Palestine as an occupied country. I feel the responsibility every day. “But I also feel responsible for my Jewish friends,” Hadid, a daughter of the Palestinian real estate investor Mohamed Hadid, said on Instagram.

Israeli government responded to Hadid’s posts

Gigi Hadid further wrote: “There is nothing Jewish about the Israeli government’s treatment of Palestinians.” Condemning the Israeli government is not anti-Semitic and supporting Palestinians is not supporting Hamas.

The Israeli government responded directly to Hadid’s statement. Alongside a screenshot of Hadid’s post, the government’s official account said: “There is nothing heroic about Hamas’s massacre of Israelis.” Nor is it anti-Palestinian to condemn Hamas for what it is.

The government addressed Gigi Hadid very directly, asking whether the model had slept in the past few days and whether Hadid thought it was okay “for Jewish babies to be slaughtered in their homes.” The Israeli government’s response to Hadid ended with: “We see you.”







According to the website TMZ, the model’s parents and his siblings, Bella and Anwar Hadid, have now received death threats.