In the last few hours, news has been circulating that has left everyone speechless. On Tuesday 18 July the newspaper ‘Tmz’ made public the news of the arrest of Gigi Hadid in the Cayman Islands, USA. According to reports from the newspaper, it seems that the supermodel has been accused of possession of marijuana. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Gigi Hadid was arrested last July 10 in the United States, precisely in the Cayman Islands, for possession of marijuana and material for drug use. According to what the newspaper ‘Tmz’ reports, the supermodel He was traveling on his private jet to Owen Roberts International Airport and, while going through customs, officers discovered marijuana and other substance use items inside his luggage.

These were the words released by the newspaper regarding the news:

Gigi and a person traveling with her were arrested on suspicion of importing marijuana and importing cannabis smoking utensils.

But the gossip about Gigi Hadid’s arrest doesn’t stop there. Always according to what ‘Tmz’ reports, it seems that the model has been tried by the Royal Cayman Islands Detention Center. At the end of the process, the supermodel would be released on bail, as well as being fined $1,000. At the moment the person concerned has remained silent and has decided not to comment on the story in which she has become the protagonist.

Even if for the investigation on his case there is still to wait, the news about the arrest of Gigi Hadid has left everyone speechless. We just have to wait for the next few days to find out how this much talked about story will evolve and if the model will break the silence to clarify and tell how things went.