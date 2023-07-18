The model had bought the product in New York, after the arrest she paid a fine and resumed her holidays

Riccardo Cristilli – Milan

Little mishap on vacation for the super model Gigi Hadid: was arrested in the Cayman Islands together with her friend Leah Nicole McCarthy, for possession of marijuana and tools for its consumption.

gigi hadid arrested for drug possession — Gigi Hadid it would have been stopped immediately after landing on the island, according to both reports People That tmz extension. The fact happened last July 10, the model and her friend were immediately released after paying a fine of 1000 dollars each. According to what the Cayman Marl Road after arriving at Owen Roberts International Airport, a small amount of marijuana for personal use and the tools used for its consumption were found in the luggage of both girls. Customs & Border Control agents brought Hadid and her friend in the temporary detention center, have both pleaded guilty, paid the fine and would have no further consequences. It seems that the fact did not end up on their criminal record and therefore there is no official conviction. See also Inzaghi: "I was expelled for throwing a jacket. The renewal? I prefer to wait"

the (fake) tattoo to forget — A staff member of Gigi Hadid to People explained that the model had legally purchased the drug in New York with medical clearance. Furthermore, “the use of medical marijuana has been legal in the Grand Cayman since 2017. Also for this reason, her criminal record is clean and the model enjoyed the rest of her vacation.” The last July 14, just to reiterate that the fact had no consequences, Hadid posted two bikini photos on Instagram also showing a large tattoo of a dragon on her side, almost certainly fake. Rumors have recently surfaced of an alleged relationship between Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio. The two would have spent in the Hamptons together the bridge of the 4th of July the American independence day. At the moment, however, there are no confirmations of their relationship and they certainly have not spent the holidays together.