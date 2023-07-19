Gigi Hadid arrested on marijuana possession charges after flying to the Cayman Islands from the US last week. According to reports from TMZ, the famous model landed with a private jet at Owen Roberts International Airport on July 10. Officers scanned the luggage and found a small amount of weed, albeit for personal use.

Gigi Hadid and her travel companion were arrested on charges of importing marijuana. She was tried at the Royal Cayman Islands Detention Center, she was granted bail and was released pending trial. She currently only fines her one thousand dollars for one of the highest paid models in the world.