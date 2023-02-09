The Neapolitan singer wanted to dedicate a letter to his son a few hours after his debut at the Sanremo festival.

To the San Remo Festival also a son of art like LDApseudonym of Luca D’Alessio, son of the Neapolitan singer Gigi. LDA took flight after its participation in Amici and brings the song to the Ariston stage “If then tomorrow”.

Great satisfaction and obviously pride on the part of dad Gigi who knows the emotions that such a stage can give. A few hours after the debut of LDA in Sanremo, Gigi wanted to dedicate a moving letter to his son by publishing it on his official Instagram profile.

Gigi chose a photo of her son Luca small while he is intent on singing with a microphone in his hand near a piano, as if to demonstrate Luca’s almost innate passion for music.

“Your sensitivity and your kind soul have accompanied you since you were a child. Today that you are a young man who approaches life with the same values, I feel like telling you that I am even more proud of you. I would like to defend you from this anxiety that assails you and give you the awareness that I have acquired over the years, but it is right that you too go your way towards the certainties you believe you don’t have, because they are nothing but young insecurities”- the singer began.

Gigi recalled how the stage of San Remo is very important for a singer.

“For me, the Sanremo Festival has always been the most beautiful and important stage in our country, and I returned to it as many times as I could. It’s the stage that brought me from Naples to Italy in 2000: I often tell it and I like to remember it today, the day when you too will sing for the first time in that theater that has given so much and meant so much to me“.

Despite the weight of an important and famous father, Gigi has always wanted to remain quiet, leaving space for Luca to make his career.

“I have followed you from afar, without interfering, I have seen you go your way with sacrifice and commitment, working every day to get here. It was your dream, and you are about to make it come true. I wish you to enjoy it to the fullest, I wish you to have fun and get excited, to live your big dream in the most beautiful way, you deserve it“.

Finally, the promise to follow him from home and be proud of him. “I’ll follow you from home, I’ll be glued to the TV, more and more proud to be able to say that I’m LDA’s dad. I love you so much“.