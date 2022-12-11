The Neapolitan singer would be ready to marry his partner: here are all the details

Gigi D’Alessio he is often the protagonist of the gossip news for his sentimental issues. After breaking the silence on the end of the love story with Anna Tatangelo, the name of the Neapolitan singer has returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. In fact, according to the rumors, it seems that Gigi is ready to marry Denise, his new partner.

Gigi D’Alessio has long since archived his story with Anna Tatangelo and enjoys the love story with his new partner Denise Esposito, with whom the singer had his fifth child, Francesco. In these days the weekly ‘Diva e Donna’ has launched a scoop regarding the couple. Let’s find out together what it is.

According to what was revealed by the well-known weekly, it seems that Gigi D’Alessio and Denise Esposito are ready to get married. For the Neapolitan singer it would be the second marriage, after his one with his first wife Carmela Barbatowith whom Gigi had three children: Claudio, Ilaria and Luca.

At the moment, the person concerned has not confirmed or denied the gossip in circulation and has preferred to remain silent about this story that is making the gossip magazines talk a lot. We just have to wait for the next few days to find out if it scoop launched by ‘Diva e Donna’ about the wedding of Gigi D’Alessio is true or not.

Gigi D’Alessio and the words about Anna Tatangelo: “Today I’m so happy and I wish you the same”

Following an interview given to the newspaper ‘Corriere della Sera’, Gigi D’Alessio released some statements on Anna Tatangelo that have not gone unnoticed. In this regard, these were his words: