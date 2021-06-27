After ending his relationship with Anna Tatangelo, Gigi D’Alessio seems to have found love with Denise Esposito, a young Neapolitan who dreams of a future as a lawyer. But how are things between the two? Today she is a friend of the girl.

Gigi D’Alessio for about a year she has found love again with Denise Esposito, 28 year old Neapolitan very beautiful, who stole the heart of the songwriter after the latter ended his affair with Anna Tatangelo.

Of the girl not much is known because it is not part of the world of show and study Law but, apparently, she is the daughter of a Brigadier general with important assignments and has a brother three years older to which she is very attached.

She and Gigi they came out only of recent and, in fact, the video that them portrays together He had become viral in few hours. The man has not yet made official her report but, in these hours, the weekly More reached Chiara, an old friend of Denise, which revealed some background on the relationship between the two.

Gigi D’Alessio: how is it going with his girlfriend Denise?

Reached by “Di Più”, in these hours Chiara, longtime friend of Denise Esposito, revealed some details about the relationship that the girl is Gigi D’Alessio they are living.

“Denise is Gigi they love each other, they are fine, they are one well settled couple. What I know for sure is that Denise she doesn’t like the spotlight, she’s a girl sober, and for her it was a lot difficult approach one report of the kind. It is the first time she has faced love in one situation so in sight “

said the girl, who also has revealed how did the first meeting between two. It seems that it was a real one love at first sight, arrived in the summer 2020 during a show a Capri.

“Theirs is true love. There are no others interests if not those of the heart. It’s a relationship beautiful, clean, very solid “

Chiara said, explaining that for some months now Denise he also started going to Gigi’s house atOlgiata, where the singer lived with Anna Tatangelo and the son Andrew. He still hasn’t known the new flame of baby food but i sons larger than Gigi already have met the young Denise.

In short, the man seems to do really seriously!