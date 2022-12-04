These were the words of the singer: “Today I am very happy and I wish you the same”

Over the past few hours the name of Gigi D’Alessio returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. In fact, the singer released an interview with ‘Corriere della Sera’, where he got naked, retracing not only his career but also revealing some background of his private life. During the interview, Gigi made some statements about Anna Tatangelo that did not go unnoticed.

Gigi D’Alessio and Anna Tatangelo they have been together for about 15 years. Their love was crowned by the birth of a son, Andrew and in 2021 the two artists announced their separation. A few days ago the Neapolitan singer revealed to the newspaper ‘Corriere della Sera’ that he is not at all embittered by the end of the love story with his ex-partner.

In this regard, these were his words:

How’s it going with her? Eh… it’s fine, however we have a child together. Stories also begin and end, today I am so happy and of course I wish you the same. No, I don’t feel bitterness, that’s the way life is and things happen. Now I have become a dad for the fifth time. I had the first at 19, the fifth at 54, an extraordinary emotion, I hope I have plenty of time to see him grow. Every child is different, but they are all here, in the same heart.

Anna Tatangelo, the truth about the separation with Gigi D’Alessio

On several occasions Anna Tatangelo has had the opportunity to talk about the end of the love story with the well-known singer. These were some of Anna’s words on this subject:

This was a bit complicated period for me. I also went through a move and a separation. Luckily when you can feel good about yourself, then you can face the world. Let’s say that I had to rebuild and it’s normal on these occasions. Until today I have lacked a bit of serenity I’m honest. I always had to sweat more than others to demonstrate my artistic value because the private was always put in the foreground. Today the situation is different but fifteen years ago it was tough, I was always judged.

Finally, concluding, the singer added: