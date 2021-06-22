What happened to Gigi D’Alessio’s son? The boy got into trouble and now has to answer for heavy accusations, after the complaint made by his ex-maid seven years ago. In September Claudio D’Alessio will have to appear in court and will be heard by the prosecutor.

The son of Gigi D’Alessio got into trouble. And in court. The accusation it’s really heavy at her load and it was hers that carried it out former domestic worker, which claims to have been reduced to semi-slavery from Claudio D’Alessio.

The facts, according to the story made by Halyna Levkova, date back to 2014. The trial, after the indictment of Claudio, began four years later, in 2018. D’Alessio jr will have to appear before the judge, in the courtroom, on September 27th, where he will have to answer the questions to which the public mystery Mauro Masnaghetti will submit him.

The denunciation of the ex-maid of Claudio D’Alessio

Here is what the ex-maid of the boy said, according to reports from Il Fatto Quotidiano:

“He wasn’t paying me for months and when he was losing his temper raised also the hands. I could not do it anymore. On more than one occasion he told me that if I denounced him he would ask for help from the underworld and have my son killed. I will never forget Claudio’s phone call. After having me swoop is kicked out of the house, he called me while I was in the emergency room and said: ‘If you report me, I will bring up my friends from Naples, the ones you know, and I have your son killed He tried to throw me a chair ”.

But that’s not all:

“Then he yanked and slammed me against the wall, throwing my suitcase out of the house. Only because I asked him for his last salary. He didn’t pay me e mistreated“.

The woman’s account is truly shocking:

“It was dramatic. In the apartment I always slept in a room without a door and wardrobe, on the verge of slavery, working illegally 15 hours a day. And he almost never paid me. I was ready to leave ”.

The last evening at the D’Alessio house

The woman tells of the last evening spent at D’Alessio’s house: she says that that evening Claudio and his partner Nicole Minetti (the former Lombard regional councilor and dental hygienist brought to the fore by Silvio Berlusconi, then his girlfriend, ed) made a lot of noise. She, who wanted to rest, asked them to stop, but the man’s reaction would not have been the sweetest, to put it mildly: “Gigi D’Alessio’s son attacks me: ‘It’s my home and I do what I it seems’ “.

At this point the woman threatens to call his father for the money. He, like a fury, took my things, pushed me against the wall, then he has threatened to kill me and finally threw me out of the house. The companion for fear has closed in to the room “.

Claudio D’Alessio’s version

Obviously the version of the facts of the son of the Neapolitan singer, former partner of Anna Tatangelo, does not agree in the least with that declared by Levkova. “He sued me for the money,” explained the businessman, rejecting the accusations of violence. Claudio D’Alessio also claims that it was the woman who had bad intentions towards him and Minetti, against whom he wanted to throw a chair. How will this bad story turn out?